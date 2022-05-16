UrduPoint.com

Road Safety Seminar Held At Sukkur IBA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Road safety seminar held at Sukkur IBA

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Sukkur organized a "Road Safety Seminar" under supervision of Sector Commandant Motorway police N5 SP Zahid Nadir waryah at IBA Auditorium Sukkur, said a release here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Sukkur organized a "Road Safety Seminar" under supervision of Sector Commandant Motorway police N5 SP Zahid Nadir waryah at IBA Auditorium Sukkur, said a release here on Monday.

The aim of seminar was to make professors, students and non-teaching staff ware of possible road accidents and traffic rules through timely precautions.

According to details on specific guidance of IG Motorway Khalid Mehmood, Additional IG Inkasar Khan, DIG South Zone Shahid Javed SP Road Sukkur sector Zahid Nazir waryah supervised Road Safety seminar which was held IBA University Sukkur Auditorium Hall in which, university professors, Social activist And Samreen Najeeb, students and non-teaching staff officers attended the seminar, SP motorway, told participants that where a number of other innovative technologies had been occured in developed countries , there should be run different awareness campaign to prevent road accidents there.

SP said"Whether it is a national highway or a city road, there is a high incidence of accidents involving motorcyclists. Motorway police are performing their services day and night on national highways and in areas with limited resources to save lives from road accidents," he added.

On the occasion, the university administration thanked the Motorway Police and said that the Motorway Police has provided useful information on precautionary measures to create awareness among professors, students and non-teaching staff regarding road safety.

At the end of the seminar, helmets, motorcycle side mirrors and other gifts were also distributed by the Motorway Police to the professors, students for giving correct answers to the questions regarding road safety.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Traffic Sukkur From Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

A young dynamic girl bringing reforms in AJK's sch ..

A young dynamic girl bringing reforms in AJK's schools

28 seconds ago
 German envoy calls on Dr Shahzad Waseem

German envoy calls on Dr Shahzad Waseem

30 seconds ago
 SECP launches Stewardship Framework for Institutio ..

SECP launches Stewardship Framework for Institutional Investors

31 seconds ago
 Senate body expresses concern for not taking actio ..

Senate body expresses concern for not taking action into damage of 747 MW GT-14 ..

33 seconds ago
 CM Bizenjo expresses indignation over uncontrolled ..

CM Bizenjo expresses indignation over uncontrolled forest fire in Musakhel

4 minutes ago
 Stocks steadier after volatile week

Stocks steadier after volatile week

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.