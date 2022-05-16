Road safety seminar held at Sukkur IBA

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Sukkur organized a "Road Safety Seminar" under supervision of Sector Commandant Motorway police N5 SP Zahid Nadir waryah at IBA Auditorium Sukkur, said a release here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Sukkur organized a "Road Safety Seminar" under supervision of Sector Commandant Motorway police N5 SP Zahid Nadir waryah at IBA Auditorium Sukkur, said a release here on Monday.

The aim of seminar was to make professors, students and non-teaching staff ware of possible road accidents and traffic rules through timely precautions.

According to details on specific guidance of IG Motorway Khalid Mehmood, Additional IG Inkasar Khan, DIG South Zone Shahid Javed SP Road Sukkur sector Zahid Nazir waryah supervised Road Safety seminar which was held IBA University Sukkur Auditorium Hall in which, university professors, Social activist And Samreen Najeeb, students and non-teaching staff officers attended the seminar, SP motorway, told participants that where a number of other innovative technologies had been occured in developed countries , there should be run different awareness campaign to prevent road accidents there.

SP said"Whether it is a national highway or a city road, there is a high incidence of accidents involving motorcyclists. Motorway police are performing their services day and night on national highways and in areas with limited resources to save lives from road accidents," he added.

On the occasion, the university administration thanked the Motorway Police and said that the Motorway Police has provided useful information on precautionary measures to create awareness among professors, students and non-teaching staff regarding road safety.

At the end of the seminar, helmets, motorcycle side mirrors and other gifts were also distributed by the Motorway Police to the professors, students for giving correct answers to the questions regarding road safety.