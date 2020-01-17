UrduPoint.com
Road Safety Seminar Held In Karachi

Fri 17th January 2020

Road Safety seminar held in Karachi

The Motorway Police Sukkur in collaboration with Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday held a seminar to create awareness about the importance of abiding `road safety' rules and regulations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Motorway Police Sukkur in collaboration with Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday held a seminar to create awareness about the importance of abiding `road safety' rules and regulations.

Speaking on this occasion, SSP Motorway Sukkur, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo termed the road safety as a social issue of the society.

He said every person has to play his/her due role so the incidents relating to accidents could be reduced.

He also urged to play their role in creating awareness among the people about the hazards of traffic rules violations. Multi-media briefing to the participants regarding road safety rules and regulation was also given.

Commander Pano Aqil Grasion, Syed Sabt-e-Hussain, DSP headquarters Younis Khan, SCCI President Malik Rizwan and others also spoke.

