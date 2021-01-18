UrduPoint.com
Road Safety Seminar Held In Sukkur

Mon 18th January 2021

Road Safety seminar held in sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Motorway Police Sukkur in collaboration with Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a seminar on Monday to create awareness about the importance of abiding 'road safety' rules and regulations.

Speaking on the occasion, Motorway officials termed the road safety as a social issue of the society.

He said every person has to play his/her due role so the incidents relating to accidents could be reduced.

He also urged to play their role in creating awareness among the people about the hazards of traffic rules violations.

Multi-media briefing to the participants regarding road safety rules and regulation was also given.

Police Motorway Road Traffic Sukkur Chamber Commerce Industry

