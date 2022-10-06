UrduPoint.com

Road Safety Seminar To Raise Importance Of Traffic Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Road safety seminar to raise importance of traffic rules

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Thursday organised a road safety seminar to raise importance of traffic rules during driving of motor vehicles.

The event was conducted by Sector Commander M-4 on direction of Inspector General NH&MP at private company office where a large number of drivers among staffers of NH&MP participated.

Sector Commander Ataf Ali Chaudhry said life could be protected on roads only by following traffic rules. He said youth must aware of benefits of wearing helmet while riding motorcycle.

A road safety stall was also set up on the occasion with pamphlets were distributed among participants.

At end of the ceremony, the Sector Commander distributed gifts to the best drivers of the private company and their children.

