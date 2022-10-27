Road safety session held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :An awareness session about traffic laws and road safety was held at a government school under the Punjab Highway Patrol here on Thursday.

In charge education unit Rizwan Bhatti delivered a lecture to students about traffic rules, including road marking, traffic signs, and line and lane rules.

He said that one-wheelie was a dangerous activity and advised students to avoid violation of one-way, use of cell phones during driving, speeding or rash driving.

He said that helpline 1124 was active round-the-clock for complaints on national highwaysin case of any mishap.