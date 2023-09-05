Road safety show held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A mobile education unit of the Punjab Highways Patrol Police held a road safety show on Sargodha road motorway interchange near here on Tuesday.

In charge mobile education unit Shahid Nadeem raised awareness among people about traffic rules and safety measures.

He said the PHP helpline 1124 was functional round-the-clock for citizens in any trouble,emergency or accident.