Road safety show held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Motorways police held a road safety show at Pancerah Interchange near

here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the motorists were being informed about traffic laws in

addition to a message service about overloading on vehicles and fines, legal rights of

victims of accidents etc.

The officials said a vigorous campaign was also ongoing against overloaded vehicles

on motorways besides imposing fines on them.

The motorways police were also going to launch a message service to inform

drivers on their cell phones about challan.