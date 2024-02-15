Road Safety Show Held
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Motorways police held a road safety show at Pancerah Interchange near
here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the motorists were being informed about traffic laws in
addition to a message service about overloading on vehicles and fines, legal rights of
victims of accidents etc.
The officials said a vigorous campaign was also ongoing against overloaded vehicles
on motorways besides imposing fines on them.
The motorways police were also going to launch a message service to inform
drivers on their cell phones about challan.
