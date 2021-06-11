Road Safety Training Institute inaugurated at Chakri

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday inaugurated the Road Safety Training Institute Chakri.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the institute would created awareness among the people about road safety, said a news release issued here.

He said establishment of this institute would help people of backward areas to learn safe driving. He further added that the Motorway Police was taking all possible steps to prevent the loss of precious human lives in traffic accidents through introducing modern technology.

He also addressed to officers and officials in which stating that main reason for the respect in general public for Motorway Police is good morals, timely and indiscriminate help, which they have to improve.

He urged the officers and employees not only to take care of the corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) but also to create awareness among the people about it.

Due to the virus 950 officer and officials have been effected, out of which six officers and employees have died and 35 employees are undergoing treatment.

He listened to the problems of the employees and issued orders for their solution on the spot. The function was kept short keeping in view corona SOPs.