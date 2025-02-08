Open Menu

Road Safety Violations: 4 Vehicles Taken Into Custody, 20 Issued Challans

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Road safety violations: 4 vehicles taken into custody, 20 issued challans

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Road Safety Committee continues its crackdown on traffic violations.

As part of the operation against overloading, overspeeding and substandard commercial vehicles, the committee inspected 33 vehicles, issued challans to 20, and took 4 into custody. A total fine of Rs 101,400 was imposed on violators of road safety regulations.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the committee is conducting surprise inspections across the province to curb traffic violations.

He emphasized that traffic law violations pose a significant threat to human lives, and the Sindh government is taking strict action against offenders.

He further stated that overloading, overspeeding, and unfit vehicles will not be tolerated on the roads. All commercial vehicles must comply with safety regulations, and violators will face strict legal action.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that operations will continue to regulate traffic, prevent accidents, and ensure strict enforcement of road safety laws.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..

14 minutes ago
 First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge ex ..

First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives

29 minutes ago
 Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon announces new government

2 hours ago
 Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

3 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

3 hours ago
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

4 hours ago
 3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 Feb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February

5 hours ago
 Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition ..

Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC

5 hours ago
 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu D ..

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan