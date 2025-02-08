Road Safety Violations: 4 Vehicles Taken Into Custody, 20 Issued Challans
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 10:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Road Safety Committee continues its crackdown on traffic violations.
As part of the operation against overloading, overspeeding and substandard commercial vehicles, the committee inspected 33 vehicles, issued challans to 20, and took 4 into custody. A total fine of Rs 101,400 was imposed on violators of road safety regulations.
Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the committee is conducting surprise inspections across the province to curb traffic violations.
He emphasized that traffic law violations pose a significant threat to human lives, and the Sindh government is taking strict action against offenders.
He further stated that overloading, overspeeding, and unfit vehicles will not be tolerated on the roads. All commercial vehicles must comply with safety regulations, and violators will face strict legal action.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that operations will continue to regulate traffic, prevent accidents, and ensure strict enforcement of road safety laws.
