Road safety walk held in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Under the auspices of National Highways and Motorway Police, a road safety walk was held here to raise awareness among drivers.

According to a press release issued here, following the vision of Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police and on the directions of Sector Commandar, NHMP, National Highways and Motorway Police organized a road safety walk here in Bahawalpur to raise awareness among drivers.

Addressing the participants of the road safety walk, Deputy Superintendent Police, NHMP, Syed Rizwan Shah said that drivers must adopt safety measures when they ply their vehicles on roads. “It is need of hour to adopt safety measures while driving a vehicle on national highways and motorways,” he said.