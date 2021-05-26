Road safety workshop held for Islamabad cops

A workshop was held here at traffic police headquarters on Wednesday to create awareness about road safety among Islamabad cops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A workshop was held here at traffic police headquarters on Wednesday to create awareness about road safety among Islamabad cops.

The drivers of all divisions of Capital police attended the workshop, following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman.

The education wing of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) acquainted the personnel with road safety tips and better awareness about traffic rules.

A comprehensive curriculum was designed for the drivers to drive responsibly on road, said Senior Superintendent of Police (traffic) Farrukh Rashid.

Speaking at the occasion, he highlighted the efforts of ITP in ensuring a safe road environment in the city.

The SSP (Traffic) informed the participants on measures being taken by the force to curb various traffic violations in the city. He also apprised them about traffic rules and regulations.

About the performance of ITP , he said its personnel had not only helped ensure a disciplined traffic system in the Capital, but had played a key role to curb the number of accidents.