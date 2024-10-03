Road safety workshop held for school students

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday conducted a one-day road safety training session for students and teachers of the House of Knowledge School, aiming to raise awareness about traffic rules and road safety measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday conducted a one-day road safety training session for students and teachers of the House of Knowledge School, aiming to raise awareness about traffic rules and road safety measures.

According to a statement, the workshop received an overwhelming response from both students and teachers.

The participants were educated on the dangers of risky driving, the rights of road users, the importance of using overhead bridges, zebra crossings, and other traffic rules.

He said the ICT Police education Wing delivered a lecture on road safety and traffic rules, emphasizing the importance of preparing children for future responsibilities.

The speakers said that it is the duty of police to instill knowledge about road safety in students, adding ICT Police are fulfilling their responsibilities effectively and have taken special measures to educate students on road discipline, he said.

On this occasion, the school staff appreciated the awareness campaign led by ICT Police, acknowledging the department's professionalism and efforts in ensuring road safety and security for the public.

Senior police officers, on the occasion stated that such workshops will continue in the future.