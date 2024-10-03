Road Safety Workshop Held For School Students
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday conducted a one-day road safety training session for students and teachers of the House of Knowledge School, aiming to raise awareness about traffic rules and road safety measures
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday conducted a one-day road safety training session for students and teachers of the House of Knowledge School, aiming to raise awareness about traffic rules and road safety measures.
According to a statement, the workshop received an overwhelming response from both students and teachers.
The participants were educated on the dangers of risky driving, the rights of road users, the importance of using overhead bridges, zebra crossings, and other traffic rules.
He said the ICT Police education Wing delivered a lecture on road safety and traffic rules, emphasizing the importance of preparing children for future responsibilities.
The speakers said that it is the duty of police to instill knowledge about road safety in students, adding ICT Police are fulfilling their responsibilities effectively and have taken special measures to educate students on road discipline, he said.
On this occasion, the school staff appreciated the awareness campaign led by ICT Police, acknowledging the department's professionalism and efforts in ensuring road safety and security for the public.
Senior police officers, on the occasion stated that such workshops will continue in the future.
Recent Stories
District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian
Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala
AC visits Loralai public library
Government paved country on path of development: Barrister Zafarullah
IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contempt case
Solanke handed England recall as Bellingham returns
PTI wants chaos, anarchy for nefarious political designs: Vawda
Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held
SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui
May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs
LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case
NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian5 minutes ago
-
Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala5 minutes ago
-
AC visits Loralai public library2 minutes ago
-
Government paved country on path of development: Barrister Zafarullah2 minutes ago
-
IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contempt case2 minutes ago
-
PTI wants chaos, anarchy for nefarious political designs: Vawda5 minutes ago
-
Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held34 minutes ago
-
SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui34 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs34 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case34 minutes ago
-
NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs36 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during Malaysian PM's visit36 minutes ago