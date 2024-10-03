Open Menu

Road Safety Workshop Held For School Students

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Road safety workshop held for school students

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday conducted a one-day road safety training session for students and teachers of the House of Knowledge School, aiming to raise awareness about traffic rules and road safety measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday conducted a one-day road safety training session for students and teachers of the House of Knowledge School, aiming to raise awareness about traffic rules and road safety measures.

According to a statement, the workshop received an overwhelming response from both students and teachers.

The participants were educated on the dangers of risky driving, the rights of road users, the importance of using overhead bridges, zebra crossings, and other traffic rules.

He said the ICT Police education Wing delivered a lecture on road safety and traffic rules, emphasizing the importance of preparing children for future responsibilities.

The speakers said that it is the duty of police to instill knowledge about road safety in students, adding ICT Police are fulfilling their responsibilities effectively and have taken special measures to educate students on road discipline, he said.

On this occasion, the school staff appreciated the awareness campaign led by ICT Police, acknowledging the department's professionalism and efforts in ensuring road safety and security for the public.

Senior police officers, on the occasion stated that such workshops will continue in the future.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in ..

District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian

5 minutes ago
 Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala

Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala

5 minutes ago
 AC visits Loralai public library

AC visits Loralai public library

2 minutes ago
 Government paved country on path of development: B ..

Government paved country on path of development: Barrister Zafarullah

2 minutes ago
 IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contemp ..

IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contempt case

2 minutes ago
 Solanke handed England recall as Bellingham return ..

Solanke handed England recall as Bellingham returns

2 minutes ago
PTI wants chaos, anarchy for nefarious political d ..

PTI wants chaos, anarchy for nefarious political designs: Vawda

5 minutes ago
 Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

34 minutes ago
 SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional er ..

SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui

34 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPA ..

May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs

34 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

34 minutes ago
 NA body seeks complete details of contracts made w ..

NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan