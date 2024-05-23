Road to lake Saif-ul-Muluk opened four tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The road linked to the famous lake Saif-ul-Muluk in Kaghan valley Naran was opened by Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) for tourists ahead of time so that the tourists could enjoy the unique and mesmerizing view of the snow-covered lake Saif-ul-Muluk.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur and as per the directions of the adviser on tourism Zahid Chan, the technical staff of KDA while using heavy machinery on the road leading to the famous tourist destination of Pakistan cleared the glaciers and mudslides and opened the road for jeeps.

According to the KDA now the tourists would be able to fully enjoy the enchanting view of the talismanic beauty of the snow-capped mountains of lake Saif-ul-Muluk located at the northern end of the Kaghan Valley, near the town of Naran in the Saiful Muluk National Park, at an elevation of 3,224 m (10,578 feet) above sea level.

The lake was located above the tree line, and is one of the highest lakes in Pakistan and attracts thousands of local and foreign tourists during the summer season.