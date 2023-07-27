'Road to Makkah' initiative paves the way for seamless Hajj pilgrimage: Saudi envoy

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said the launch of 'Road to Makkah' initiative was a groundbreaking programme aimed at providing seamless services and enhanced facilities for the esteemed pilgrims traveling to the Kingdom for the sacred Hajj pilgrimage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said the launch of 'Road to Makkah' initiative was a groundbreaking programme aimed at providing seamless services and enhanced facilities for the esteemed pilgrims traveling to the Kingdom for the sacred Hajj pilgrimage.

Addressing a conference, organized by Tehreek-e-Difa Harmain Sharifain the other day, he said the initiative was set to streamline their journey and ensure a hassle-free experience by efficiently managing essential requirements such as passports, customs procedures, health necessities, and luggage transportation all the way to their accommodations in the holy city of Makkah.

Ambassador Nawaf Al-Malki emphasized the deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

He highlighted that the 'Road to Makkah' initiative was just one of the many efforts undertaken by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, in line with the visionary 'Vision 2030' framework. "This initiative reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and providing unwavering support to Pakistan," he maintained.

Ambassador Nawaf Al-Malki said Saudi Arabia, its leaders, scholars, institutions, and people hold a profound affection, appreciation, and respect for the people of Pakistan across various domains, including political, religious, cultural, and educational aspects.

President Tehreek-e-Difa Harmain Sharifain Maulana Ali Muhammad Abu Turab, expressing his admiration for the historical and brotherly relations between the two nations, extended heartfelt gratitude to the Saudi Embassy and Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki for their dedicated and fraternal efforts in assisting Pakistan and its people through thick and thin.

Religious scholars and dignitaries representing various denominations also attended the conference and conveyed their sincere appreciation for the unwavering support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

They recognized the pivotal role played by both nations in maintaining fraternal relations and fostering unity within the Muslim Ummah.

They emphasized that the 'Road to Makkah' initiative stood as a testament to the enduring bond between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, further solidifying their brotherly relations.

As the conference concluded, the religious representatives reiterated their commitment to nurturing strong and harmonious ties between the two nations.

