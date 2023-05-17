UrduPoint.com

Road To Makkah Program To Be Extended To Lahore And Karachi Airports Next Year; Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Road to Makkah program to be extended to Lahore and Karachi airports next year; Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that Road to Makkah program would be extended to Lahore and Karachi airports next year which would streamline the entire immigration process of pilgrims, ensuring that all necessary requirements were fulfilled at these airports.

Addressing a ceremony held in honor of Saudi Arabia's Deputy Interior Minister, Dr. Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood and his delegation, the minister said that 26,000 pilgrims were availing a hassle-free immigration process at Islamabad airport under this program. He said, the Saudi Arabia's Deputy Interior Minister has promised to extend it for 40,000 pilgrims.

The minister said that he along with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mehmood, have requested to start this facility at Lahore and Karachi airports which would be available there in next year.

It is to mention that Road to Makkah program has been initially started from the Islamabad airport and this initiative has revolutionized the immigration process for pilgrims, ensuring a hassle-free experience for those going to Makkah. It streamlines the entire immigration process, ensuring that all necessary requirements fulfilled at the Islamabad Airport. Pilgrims bypass long immigration saving time for their spiritual experience and they can complete immigration requirements in their home country and enter Saudi Arabia smoothly.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan thanked Saudi Arabia's Deputy Interior Minister, Dr. Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood and his delegation over the visit. He also thanked the visiting minister over the hospitality which he witnessed during the performing of Umra.

He said that the current visit of Saudi Arabia's Deputy Interior Minister is of vital importance and both sides discussed matters of mutual interests and issues including the assassination of Saudi diplomat and Pakistanis languishing in Saudi jails for petty crimes.

He thanked the Saudi Minister for the commitment to look into the issue regarding the release those prisoners who have been in the jails for petty crimes.

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historical, longstanding and brotherly relations. The people of Pakistan have special devotion and love for Khadim Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain (custodian of the two holy mosques), he said.

The minister said that both countries have the diplomatic relations for last 75 years but the spiritual relationship spans over centuries. He said that the people of Pakistan have great respect and love for Saudi Arabia and around one million Pakistanis, having jobs there, are contributing for the prosperity of the country.

He renewed the commitment to deepen relationship between both countries and said that entire nation of Pakistan would eagerly wait for the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Interior Minister, Dr. Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood thanked the Minister for the hospitality. He said that Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have a long history of relationship and the people of both countries see it with respect. He prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan and said that relations between both countries would strengthen in coming days.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Visit Road Saudi Makkah Nasir Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman All From Million Jobs Airport Love

Recent Stories

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

28 minutes ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

1 hour ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

2 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

2 hours ago
 The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.