Road To Makkah Project, A Testimony Of Pak-Saudi Relations: Ashrafi

Published June 17, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said Road to Makkah project was a testimony of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia relations

Talking to media, he said 14,007 Hajj pilgrims would benefit from the following facility through 42 flights from Islamabad International Airport (IIA) this year.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council expressed the hope that the Saudi government would expand the radius of this service in other cities as well in future.

He said under this initiative, the immigration process of intending pilgrims would be conducted at the IIA which would help to save their time at the Jeddah airport.

He said the Saudi government was committed to facilitate Hajj pilgrims day in, day out through all possible means.

Ashrafi said that he was grateful to the Saudi government for launching this state-of-the-art project and enhancing the numbers of pilgrims and fights from Pakistan next year.

Ashrafi also thanked Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki for his role to translate this project into reality in Pakistan.

