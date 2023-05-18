UrduPoint.com

'Road To Makkah' Project Facilitates Over 26,000 Hajj Pilgrims From Islamabad Airport

May 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, in a landmark development, inaugurated the 'Road to Makkah' project at the Islamabad International Airport on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Minister Talha said the project aimed at streamlining the immigration and customs procedures for the intending pilgrims departing from the Federal capital, enabling them to swiftly embark on their spiritual journey.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Civil Aviation Authority, Anti-Narcotics, Airport Security Force, and members of the media.

Minister Talha explained that the initiative would expedite the processing of pilgrims at the Saudi airport in order to minimize wait times, allowing them to proceed directly to their designated buses upon arrival.

This year, over 26,000 pilgrims would benefit from this efficient facility, a notable increase from the 16,000 pilgrims served last year, he added.

He further emphasized the government's commitment to expanding the 'Road to Makkah' project to other airports in Pakistan, stating that plan was underway to extend this convenient service to additional cities, Lahore and Karachi next year.

The recent visit of the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister to Pakistan had been instrumental in strengthening bilateral cooperation, he added.

Anticipating a record-breaking number of pilgrims, he affirmed that meticulous arrangements had been made to ensure a smooth Hajj experience for the estimated 180,000 Pakistanis who would perform the pilgrimage this year.

He clarified that the provision of free Hajj would not be permitted, and instead, efforts were being made to provide comprehensive assistance to the pilgrims, including dedicated Hajj assistants to guide them throughout their journey.

He said Hajj flight operations were scheduled to commence on May 21, with the initial flights bound for Medina.

The minister also conveyed gratitude of 250 million Pakistani people towards Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, underscoring the deep-rooted connection between the Pakistani populace and the holy cities of Makkah and Madina.

Expressing his appreciation for the 'Road to Makkah' project, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki highlighted its significance in offering a consolidated range of services to Pakistani pilgrims.

He conveyed the Saudi government's commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and a seamless experience to all guests.

Ambassador Al-Malki extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his efforts in advancing the 'Road to Makkah' initiative, revealing that work on the project from Lahore and Karachi would commence soon.

Furthermore, he expressed intentions to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims at other airports in the coming years.

He said the 'Road to Makkah' project represented a significant step forward in enhancing the Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims, streamlining procedures, and ensuring efficient services. With the support of the Saudi government, this endeavor aimed at upholding the sanctity and reverence of the pilgrimage, fostering closer ties between the peoples of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, he maintained.

