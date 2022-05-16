UrduPoint.com

Road To Makkah Project: IIA Remained Intact While AIIAP, JIAP Under Consideration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Road to Makkah Project: IIA remained intact while AIIAP, JIAP under consideration

The Saudi authorities have remained intact Islamabad International Airport (IIA) under the 'Road to Makkah' project while Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) Lahore and Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi are under consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The Saudi authorities have remained intact Islamabad International Airport (IIA) under the 'Road to Makkah' project while Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) Lahore and Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi are under consideration.

Talking to APP, an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday informed that the Saudi delegation arrived in Pakistan to review the customs and immigration counters and other facilities for the expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project had prepared a feasibility report about AIIAP and JIAP which they would present to their quarters concerned for further necessary action.

He said if Saudi authorities approved the AIIAP and JIAP under Road to Makkah Project, the authorities concerned would complete the customs and immigration process, besides screening the pilgrims' luggage at the three airports.

He said the 'Road to Makkah' facility would be a big source of convenience for intending pilgrims and help save their 10 to 12 hours time at the Saudi airports.

It is worth mentioning here that Secretary Religious Affairs Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar, during his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, convinced the Saudi authorities to visit Pakistan and expand the 'Road to Makkah' facility at other airports of the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Visit Road Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia Airport

Recent Stories

Sweden, Finland NATO bid no threat to Russia but m ..

Sweden, Finland NATO bid no threat to Russia but may 'trigger response': Putin

1 minute ago
 Section 144 imposed at exam premisses in Nawabshah ..

Section 144 imposed at exam premisses in Nawabshah

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 conducts awareness campaign against he ..

Rescue 1122 conducts awareness campaign against heat wave

1 minute ago
 FC Balochistan assists civil admin to stem Cholera ..

FC Balochistan assists civil admin to stem Cholera spread in Dera Bugti

1 minute ago
 PPP KP President condemns killing of Sikh shopkeep ..

PPP KP President condemns killing of Sikh shopkeepers

3 minutes ago
 Tesla Recalls Over 107,000 Cars in China Due to Co ..

Tesla Recalls Over 107,000 Cars in China Due to Cooling System Defects - Chinese ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.