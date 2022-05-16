Road to Makkah Project: IIA remained intact while AIIAP, JIAP under consideration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The Saudi authorities have remained intact Islamabad International Airport (IIA) under the 'Road to Makkah' project while Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) Lahore and Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi are under consideration.

Talking to APP, an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday informed that the Saudi delegation arrived in Pakistan to review the customs and immigration counters and other facilities for the expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project had prepared a feasibility report about AIIAP and JIAP which they would present to their quarters concerned for further necessary action.

He said if Saudi authorities approved the AIIAP and JIAP under Road to Makkah Project, the authorities concerned would complete the customs and immigration process, besides screening the pilgrims' luggage at the three airports.

He said the 'Road to Makkah' facility would be a big source of convenience for intending pilgrims and help save their 10 to 12 hours time at the Saudi airports.

It is worth mentioning here that Secretary Religious Affairs Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar, during his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, convinced the Saudi authorities to visit Pakistan and expand the 'Road to Makkah' facility at other airports of the country.