Road to Makkah project significant for Pakistani Hajjaj: Analyst

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Ambassador, analyst Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar has said Road to Makkah project was a welcoming gesture of the Saudi government and also significant for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he lauded the initiative of Road to Makkah and said the project would ease the entry of Pakistani pilgrims into Saudi Arabia.

He said Saudi government provided its generous support to the incumbent government and people of Pakistan in every hour of need. Both the countrieswere enjoying brotherly and cordial relations since long, he added.

Pakistani pilgrims would now have immigration clearance done in Pakistani airports and they would not have to pass through immigration and customs checking after landing at airports in Saudi Arabia, Mushtaq said.