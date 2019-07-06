UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road To Makkah Project Significant For Pakistani Hajjaj: Analyst

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 02:57 PM

Road to Makkah project significant for Pakistani Hajjaj: Analyst

Former Ambassador, analyst Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar has said Road to Makkah project was a welcoming gesture of the Saudi government and also significant for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Ambassador, analyst Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar has said Road to Makkah project was a welcoming gesture of the Saudi government and also significant for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he lauded the initiative of Road to Makkah and said the project would ease the entry of Pakistani pilgrims into Saudi Arabia.

He said Saudi government provided its generous support to the incumbent government and people of Pakistan in every hour of need. Both the countrieswere enjoying brotherly and cordial relations since long, he added.

Pakistani pilgrims would now have immigration clearance done in Pakistani airports and they would not have to pass through immigration and customs checking after landing at airports in Saudi Arabia, Mushtaq said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Road Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia Mehar Government

Recent Stories

Another accomplice of Czech model Teresa surfaces

7 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

9 seconds ago

UoP to arrange workshop for MPhil, PhD students

11 seconds ago

Alaska heatwave: Anchorage hits record temperature

14 seconds ago

California earthquake: Larger 7.1 magnitude quake ..

16 seconds ago

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi reaches Wimbledon Open Men’ ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.