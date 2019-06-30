UrduPoint.com
Road To Makkah Project To Be Inaugurated On Thursday

Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The pre-departure immigration facility under the 'Road to Makkah Project' will be inaugurated here at the Islamabad International Airport on Thursday ending hassle for intending pilgrims which they face after landing in Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, in a statement on Sunday, said under the first phase of project, customs and immigration process of the Pakistani pilgrims would be completed at the Islamabad Airport thus saving them from 10 to 12 hours process at the Jeddah Airport.

A team of 51 Saudi officials would conduct immigration of the Pakistani pilgrims, for which special counters would be established at the Islamabad Airport on Monday, he added.

He said the facility would be gradually extended to all cities of Pakistan. In the second phase, Jinnah International Airport Karachi would be included in the project. Under the project, the luggage of pilgrims would be delivered directly at their residences in Saudi Arabia, the spokesman said.

The month long pre-Hajj flights operation will begin on Thursday and continue till August 5. Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Air Blue and Saudi Airline will carry pilgrims from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta airports.

The spokesman said the pilgrims had already been informed about their flights through SMS (short messaging service) and intimation letters. The Hajj flights schedule had also been uploaded on the ministry's website.

Ten Haji camps had already been activated across the country, he added.

The spokesman said pilgrims would be provided passports, tickets, lockets and stickers prior to their flights. The intending pilgrims had been asked to report to their nearest Haji camp two days prior to their flights for getting tickets and seal pack medicine. They would be vaccinated 10 days prior to their flights.

The Aviation Division had provided Aab-e-Zam storage facility at Islamabad, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan airports, which would be distributed among the pilgrims on their return, he added.

The PIA will start its pre-Hajj flights on July 4, operating over 350 special flights to Jeddah and Madina.

A total of 78,000 pilgrims will travel this year with 50,000 availing the Government Hajj package and the rest being accommodated by private operators.

