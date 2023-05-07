UrduPoint.com

Road To Naran-Kaghan Opening In Two To Three Days: Official

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Road to Naran-Kaghan opening in two to three days: Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Naran Kaghan Road, closed due to glacier melting, will be opened in 2 to 3 days, said Tourism Authority Spokesman Muhammad Saad while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said that the Tourism Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kaghan Development Authority, NHA, Tourism Police and district administration are busy cleaning the road. It is worth mentioning here that before Eid-ul-Fitr, Naran Kaghan Road was closed at two places due to melting glaciers that blocked the road to the scenic valleys.

As a result, tourists could not make it to these valleys due to blocked roads.

24/7 tourist helpline 1422 is providing information and awareness to tourists, Muhammad Saad said, adding, "Tourists are also being informed through social media platforms in the morning and evening."The glacier at Chhata Katha has been cleared and at the same time the glacier on Goria Chinch Naran Kaghan Road will also be cleaned and the road will be opened in 2 to three days, Muhammad Saad said.

