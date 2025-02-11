Road Tribe Academy established in Sukkur to train athletes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The non-profit organization, Lok Sahaitha on Tuesday has launched the Road Tribe Academy in Sukkur to provide professional training to athletes. The academy's inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. Muhammad Bakir Raja Dharejo, Chairman Lok Sahaitha and DIG Police, Pir Muhammad Shah, Sukkur Chamber of Commerce's Aamir Ghuori, and other notable figures.

Initially, 17 young athletes have been selected for training, hailing from Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Larkana. These athletes will undergo a year-long training program at the academy, with free food and accommodation provided. Upon completion, they will be able to participate in various athletic competitions across Pakistan.

Chairman Lok Sahaitha, Pir Muhammad Shah, stated that the organization has established the academy to provide professional training to athletes, following the successful organization of the Sukkur Marathon. He added that their team identified 35 talented athletes and organized a 5-kilometer competition on January 25, 2025. Seventeen athletes were selected for the 11-month training program in Sukkur.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. Muhammad Bakir Raja Dharejo, praised Lok Sahaitha's initiative, crediting Pir Muhammad Shah for his efforts. He assured that the district administration would provide full support to Lok Sahaitha in this endeavor.