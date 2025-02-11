Road Tribe Academy Established In Sukkur To Train Athletes
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The non-profit organization, Lok Sahaitha on Tuesday has launched the Road Tribe Academy in Sukkur to provide professional training to athletes. The academy's inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. Muhammad Bakir Raja Dharejo, Chairman Lok Sahaitha and DIG Police, Pir Muhammad Shah, Sukkur Chamber of Commerce's Aamir Ghuori, and other notable figures.
Initially, 17 young athletes have been selected for training, hailing from Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Larkana. These athletes will undergo a year-long training program at the academy, with free food and accommodation provided. Upon completion, they will be able to participate in various athletic competitions across Pakistan.
Chairman Lok Sahaitha, Pir Muhammad Shah, stated that the organization has established the academy to provide professional training to athletes, following the successful organization of the Sukkur Marathon. He added that their team identified 35 talented athletes and organized a 5-kilometer competition on January 25, 2025. Seventeen athletes were selected for the 11-month training program in Sukkur.
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. Muhammad Bakir Raja Dharejo, praised Lok Sahaitha's initiative, crediting Pir Muhammad Shah for his efforts. He assured that the district administration would provide full support to Lok Sahaitha in this endeavor.
Recent Stories
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges
Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity
Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers
UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation
UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour
$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..
FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Road Tribe Academy established in Sukkur to train athletes6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 500 kites, string rolls6 minutes ago
-
Coordination committee meeting held6 minutes ago
-
Legislation is the sole privilege of the parliament: SCP observes once again15 minutes ago
-
Hina Pervaiz announces Rapid Response Cell for women's protection26 minutes ago
-
Vessel Sealing System installed at Ayub Teaching Hospital26 minutes ago
-
CTP issue alternative traffic plan for construction of Mall Road underpass26 minutes ago
-
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Discusses Bi ..30 minutes ago
-
Six more bunkers demolished in Lower, Upper Kurram36 minutes ago
-
KP governor wants tribal region's grievances resolved soon36 minutes ago
-
Faiz Festival to begin on 14th at Alhamra46 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges49 minutes ago