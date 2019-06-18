Road users being educated to ensure road safety: CTO

The Education Wing of City Traffic Police (CTP) was educating the citizens about the traffic rules to ensure safety for all road users said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The education Wing of City Traffic Police (CTP) was educating the citizens about the traffic rules to ensure safety for all road users said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf on Tuesday.

He said, the Education Wing had been directed to educate the road users to ensure their safety.

An awareness campaign was also launched to educate the citizens and the drivers of Public Service Vehicles about lane/line, zebra crossing, traffic rules and road safety.

The Traffic Police Officers were also directed to make all out efforts to regulate traffic load on the city roads.

He said, the motorists and the drivers of public service vehicles under the campaign were given tips about lane/line discipline, traffic rules and road safety and the advantages of keeping to the correct lanes.

The motorists should follow traffic rules, he said adding, the campaign was started to acquaint people with traffic laws while inculcating better traffic sense among them.

He said, CTP was making efforts to maintain traffic discipline in the city and involving the community in eliminating traffic violations.

Mobile Education Unit of CTP was educating the road users on Airport Road, Mall Road and other important roads through public address system.

Education Wing was also arranging special briefing sessions on road safety at important roads and other public places in the city, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful traffic wardens and officers were issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.