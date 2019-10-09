UrduPoint.com
Road Users Being Educated To Ensure Road Safety: CTO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:39 PM

Education Wing of City Traffic Police (CTP) is educating the citizens about the traffic rules to ensure safety for all road users

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Education Wing of City Traffic Police (CTP) is educating the citizens about the traffic rules to ensure safety for all road users.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, the education Wing was directed to educate the road users to ensure their safety. An awareness campaign was launched to educate the citizens and the drivers of Public Service Vehicles about lane/line, zebra crossing, traffic rules and road safety.

The Traffic Police Officers were also directed to make all out efforts to regulate traffic load on city roads.

He said, the motorists and the drivers of public service vehicles under the campaign were given tips during September about lane/line discipline, traffic rules and road safety and the advantages of keeping to the correct lanes.

The motorists should follow traffic rules, he said adding, the campaign was started to acquaint people with traffic laws while inculcating better traffic sense among them.

He said, CTP was making efforts to maintain traffic discipline in the city and involving the community in eliminating traffic violations.

Mobile Education Unit of CTP educated the road users on Airport Road, Mall Road and other important roads through public address system. Education Wing also arranged special briefing sessions on road safety at important roads and other public places in the city, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful traffic wardens and officers were issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

