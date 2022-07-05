UrduPoint.com

Road Users Laud NHMP For Giving Cold Water On Entry Points Of Motorways

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Road users laud NHMP for giving cold water on entry points of motorways

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The road users highly praised National Highways and Motorway Police for giving cold water at various entry points of motorways.

On social media, the initiative was highly lauded by the motorists who were provided cold water and juices on various entry points by the Motorway Police officers.

"Motorway Police have been so kind and generous, when we were travelling from Haripur to Islamabad, they approached us at the interchange gracefully and gave us cold drinks and mineral water on entry points," said a commuter Zain Haseeb.

Another commuter Aziz ur Rehman said that Motorway police also served us cold water while briefing us about the traffic laws at Batagram, Hazara motorway.

He said that this step was highly commendable and shows the professionalism of Motorway Police to commuters.

Another commuter Muhammad Umar said that he was travelling from Abbotabad to Islamabad and motorway police served him delicious juices and politely inquired about any problem during the travel.

The motorway police on daily basis interacted and provided them cold water, besides educating them about the traffic laws.

The commuters highly praised Inspector General NHMP Khalid Mahmood and Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood for the initiative aiming to facilitate the passengers during travel.

It may be mentioned here that the Federal minister has directed the NHMP to provide optimum facilities to the travelers and passengers on national highways and motorways and promptly provide them help.

