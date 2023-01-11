UrduPoint.com

Road Users Urged To Be Alert During Travel In Rainy Weather

Published January 11, 2023

Road users urged to be alert during travel in rainy weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :In its efforts to prevent weather-related incidents on the highways, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has urged road users to exercise caution, adhere to safety rules, and drive slowly during rainy weather conditions.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, an official of NHMP said that rainy conditions were prevailing in different areas of National Highways and Motorways, including Peshawar toll plaza to Islamabad Toll Plaza, Burhan to Thakot, Islamabad to Kot Momin, Chamkani to Mardan Bridge, Chamkani to Motorway Chowk, Kharian Cantt to Sawan, Kharian to Kala Shah Kaku, Satra Mile to Lower Topa, and from Beat Kalat to Quetta.

Rain reduces visibility and makes the road slippery, he said and stressed the importance of slowing down for maintaining a safe distance.

He said the motorists must turn on headlights to improve visibility and check the wipers before departing.

The official highlighted that sudden movements should be avoided, such as sudden braking, and turns. To prevent hydroplaning (a car's tires lose contact with the road surface) on wet roads, drivers should steer straight until the tires regain traction, he advised.

He also advised road users to stay updated on weather conditions through FM Radio, the official website and social media handles of the Motorway Police and plan their travels accordingly.

