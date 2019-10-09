Road widening ordered in Multan

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) DG Tanvir Iqbal directed engineering wing to accomplish widening of road from BC chowk to Sunar Mill soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Multan Development Authority (MDA) DG Tanvir Iqbal directed engineering wing to accomplish widening of road from BC chowk to Sunar Mill soon.

He said that step would ease motorists for travelling on the road.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the DG said quality of construction would be judged.

Earlier, he was briefed that drawing of the road had been completed for which approval has also been granted by the Geometric Design Estimation Committee (GDEC).

A notification for widening of road 1/4 has been issued and development work would start soon, it added.