Roadmap Being Evolved For Betterment Of Livestock Farms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Malik Bhulla has said that a roadmap is being evolved on technical and administrative lines for betterment of livestock farms

He said this while presiding over a consultative meeting, here on Friday. He said that work was being done along with all departments to enhance research trend at the livestock farms.

The secretary said that a recommendation regarding hard area allowance for farm employees was also under consideration.

He said that the government livestock farms should be models for cattle breeders. Cooperation of public-private sectors and educational institutions was inevitable for ensuring modernism in livestock farms, he added.

Planning Director Dr Muhammad Ashraf gave suggestions. Additional and Deputy Secretaries and other officials were present.

