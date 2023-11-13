Roadmap being prepared to boost agricultural exports: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Agriculture S.M Tanvir

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Agriculture S.M Tanvir on Monday said the Punjab government was preparing a clear roadmap for increasing agricultural exports in consultation with all stakeholders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Agriculture S.M Tanvir on Monday said the Punjab government was preparing a clear roadmap for increasing agricultural exports in consultation with all stakeholders.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held to finalize the Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2023-33 at Agriculture House.

He said that government wanted to overcome challenges of the agricultural sector with the help of modern research and value addition. He said that the production of crops would be increased which, he added, would enhance the profit of farmers.

He further said that the Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan would prove to be an important milestone in the agricultural development of the province.

It was briefed during the meeting that crops were being cultivated on 26.26 million acres of land in Punjab while 90 million acre feet of water was available for these crops out of which 37 million acre-feet of water get wasted due to canal system, drains and unevenness of the land and 53 million acre-feet of water was available for irrigation while the crops require 65 million acre-feet.

Research and development would have to be strengthened for boosting production of paddy and sugarcane while Agro-ecological zoning was also required, he added.

SM Tanvir said that purpose of gathering all stakeholders under one roof was to finalize the recommendations of the Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan, which would be approved by the provincial cabinet.

Land Information and Management System Head Major General Shahid Nazir said that the current government was trying to increase agricultural production through modern technology.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Nadir Chattha said that the purpose of creating Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan was to achieve agricultural production targets and reduce the production cost of farmers.

In the meeting, all the stakeholders also shared their experiences to solve the challenges and problems faced by the agriculture sector.