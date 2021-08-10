UrduPoint.com

Roadmap Ready For Transformation Of Punjab Police: IGP

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:12 PM

Roadmap ready for transformation of Punjab police: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday said that a complete roadmap had been prepared for transformation of the Punjab Police from crime-fighting force into a people-friendly service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday said that a complete roadmap had been prepared for transformation of the Punjab Police from crime-fighting force into a people-friendly service.

Speaking at the 'Citizen Centric Policing Conference' here, he said that such transformation would help in making image of police as a people friendly force by improving and focusing on training and investigation wings.

He said that in order to promote people-friendly policing and timely eradication of crimes, the best professional training of the force was the need of the hour.

The IGP said that Additional IG Investigation should visit two regions every month to improve the quality of investigation and monitor the timely distribution of cost of investigation besides reviewing the performance of regional and district monitoring units.

During the conference, issues related to improvement in the training and investigation of the force were reviewed in detail.

Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Visit Fayyaz Ahmed From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

48th CTP PAAS visits CDA headquarters

48th CTP PAAS visits CDA headquarters

15 minutes ago
 2300 cops to be deputed on 2nd Muharram

2300 cops to be deputed on 2nd Muharram

15 minutes ago
 DQCB refers 30 cases to drug court

DQCB refers 30 cases to drug court

15 minutes ago
 Muharram security: Police conduct mock exercise

Muharram security: Police conduct mock exercise

15 minutes ago
 Early completion of Federal Govt projects in Karac ..

Early completion of Federal Govt projects in Karachi, among key priorities: Prim ..

15 minutes ago
 Evacuee properties include 627 buildings, 357 shop ..

Evacuee properties include 627 buildings, 357 shops, 81 plots, 2 factories: NA i ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.