Roadmap ready for transformation of Punjab police: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday said that a complete roadmap had been prepared for transformation of the Punjab Police from crime-fighting force into a people-friendly service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday said that a complete roadmap had been prepared for transformation of the Punjab Police from crime-fighting force into a people-friendly service.

Speaking at the 'Citizen Centric Policing Conference' here, he said that such transformation would help in making image of police as a people friendly force by improving and focusing on training and investigation wings.

He said that in order to promote people-friendly policing and timely eradication of crimes, the best professional training of the force was the need of the hour.

The IGP said that Additional IG Investigation should visit two regions every month to improve the quality of investigation and monitor the timely distribution of cost of investigation besides reviewing the performance of regional and district monitoring units.

During the conference, issues related to improvement in the training and investigation of the force were reviewed in detail.

Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera and others attended the meeting.