Roads across KP to be constructed, developed: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan said on Monday said that under the Provincial Roads Infrastructure Project, roads of the entire province including in northern districts would be constructed and developed.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with the delegation of the Asian Development Bank and added that the construction of these roads will be top notch in terms of tourism and mineral development, such as roads in Galiyat and northern areas, as well as roads which have high traffic will also be given special attention.

Secretary C&W Muhammad Shahab Khattak, Project Director Mohammad Tariq and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The head of the Asian Development Bank delegation briefed the provincial minister about the project and said that through this project, roads of various provinces will be constructed and repaired in different districts of the province.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that the consultant to be hired for this project must meet all legal norms and international standards.

He added that work on all roads, involved in this project, should be completed within their time frame.

Minister for C&W maintained that government was paying equal attention to all the roads so that the roads in entire province would be constructed on the same pattern.

He said that roads connecting National Highway Authority roads will also be constructed and repaired.

The provincial minister directed that the work should be initiated on this project as soon as possible and any issues hampering the process should be discussed with the Secretary C&W for its solution.