Roads, buildings named on Jinah as world acknowledges leadership qualities of Quaid-e-Azam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The whole world acknowledged the leadership qualities of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah and in addition to Pakistan different roads and buildings were named after the iconic personality in other countries.

Noted historian, journalist and educationist Hanif Chaudhry told APP that the world knew Quaid-e-Azam as a leader who always preferred politics based on principles and as an eminent legal expert. The roads, streets and buildings named after him in different countries was a testimony to this fact.

A road in Ankara (Turkey), an express way in Tehran (Iran), Muhammad Ali Jinah street in Amman (Jordan), Muhammad Ali Jinah way in New York and Chicago (USA), Muhammad Ali Jinah road in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) are a few examples, he said.

Some buildings were also named after Quaid-e-Azam, however, most of these were in India where Quaid spent most of his time as a political leader and a lawyer.

He named some buildings including Jinah tower in Andhra Pardesh, Jinah House in Mumbai, and Muhammad Jinah House in Delhi.

Statue of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah is placed among other international level personalities of the world at the British museum, Chaudhry said.