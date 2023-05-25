Roads carpeting completed in East District

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that the road has been carpeted from Chase Up Store near Nipa to Sindbad Amusement Park in District East Gulshan Iqbal Zone

This will provide convenience to the citizens, a total of about 100,000 square feet carpeting has been done. It is an ADP scheme consisting of carpeting which aims to improve the road infrastructure of Karachi and provide transportation facilities.

He said this while inspecting the road construction work near Nipa in Gulshan Iqbal Block 10. Superintending Engineer Rizwan Baloch, Muhammad Tanveer and other officers were also present on this occasion, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman inspected the various parts of the road under construction and gave instructions to the officers.

He said that this road was in a dilapidated state for a long time and due to potholes, it was difficult for traffic to pass through here, so KMC carried out leveling and carpeting of this road. The entire stretch of road up to Aziz Bhatti Park has been repaired using heavy machinery and manpower.

Administrator said that KMC is working to improve the roads in different districts, paying particular attention to the areas where the traffic pressure is high and the traffic passing through there due to broken roads is facing difficulties, for this, special instructions have been issued to the KMC Technical Services Department that the construction, repair and maintenance of roads should be completed as soon as possible on a priority basis. The works included in the annual development projects should be completed in time.