Roads cleaning carried in Sadar tehsil

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Roads cleaning in Sadar tehsil was carried out on Sunday to remove all kinds of waste material and garbage heaps from main roads.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Aurangzaib Goraya visited Jhang Road on Sunday and checked the cleanliness process.

He said that cleaning process would be accelerated to make Sadar tehsil a role model in the district. In this connection, all kinds of garbage, dust and other waste material would be removed from the roads and disposed of in the dumping site in a safe manner.

However, this target could not be achieved without cooperation of the public, he said and appealed citizens to avoid throwing waste material on the roads.