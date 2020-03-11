Roads cleared for traffic after removing snow in Zairat: AC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Zairat Liaqat Ali Kakar on Wednesday said Levies Force and relevant department of personnel reopened closed roads after hectic efforts for flowing of smooth traffic while Roads were blocked due to receiving snowfalls in the area.

AC said on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Zairat, those family members have been rescued in Kotal areas of Zairat by Levies Force team who were stranded there owing to snowfalls.

He said Levies Force and relevant sectors have alert to cope any unexpected situation in the area, he also appreciated efforts of the personnel of Levies Forces and other concerned department staffs for taking part in rescue operation to maintain flow of traffic after removing snow from National Highways.

Liaqat Ali said it was our prime responsibility to provide facilities to people in the area.