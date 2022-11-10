Roads cleared, schools/offices to remain open on Thursday: ICT administration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday notified that all educational institutions and offices within the jurisdiction of ICT will remain open on November 10 (Thursday).

As per the notification of District Magistrate office, all roads in ICT are cleared for traffic and general transportation for public on November 10.

No roads were blocked nor traffic diverted at territorial jurisdiction of ICT, said the notification.

The notification was issued ahead of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march/sit-in towards Islamabad from Thursday.