Roads leading to Faisal Mosque, Daman-e-Koh closed due to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has closed the roads leading to Faisal Mosque and Daman-Koh due to Covid-19.

According to a notification issued by district magistrate Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat on Sunday said "... the roads were closed in view of public activity at the areas which was likely to spread in high Covid spread among the masses."