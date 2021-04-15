Roads leading to mosques repaired

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The repair and patch-work of roads leading to the mosques executed by the District Municipal Administration (DMC) Karachi.

The repair and development of roads was carried out on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner DMC East Syed Muhammad Ali Shah and Municipal Commissioner Shoaib Ahmad Malik, said a statement on Wednesday.

The objective of the repair work of roads is to facilitate the people to reach the mosques during the holy month of Ramazan.

The roads leading to Jamia Banuri Town Jamshed Road, Jamia Madani Masjid and the Road of Jutt Lane have been repaired.

Meanwhile, the encroachments have also been removed from UC-30 Gulistan Hijri divison.