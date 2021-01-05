UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roads Leading To Murree Open For Tourists: Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Roads leading to Murree open for tourists: Official

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The roads leading to Murree were opened for tourists despite the start of year's first snowfall in central Murree since Monday, a senior official of local district administration said.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Badar, an official of district administration Murree said the administration was committed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Murree was a center of attraction for residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The tourists from other parts of the country also consider it convenient to visit the site due to easily assessable communication ways including road, train and air link with the Federal capital.

He informed that a huge influx of tourists was witnessed at Nathiagali, Ayubia and Thandiani during the weekend.

Official asked people to follow the advisory issued for the tourist before planning their journey for their convenience.

He said snowfall occurred at the nearby and adjoining areas of the hill station, adding, moderate snow fall was likely to continue for two days in the central parts of Murree.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Snow Murree Visit Road Traffic Rawalpindi SITE From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

11 minutes ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

11 minutes ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

16 minutes ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

16 minutes ago

DC orders Wasa to ensure immediate disposal of rai ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.