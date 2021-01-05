Roads leading to Murree open for tourists: Official

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The roads leading to Murree were opened for tourists despite the start of year's first snowfall in central Murree since Monday, a senior official of local district administration said.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Badar, an official of district administration Murree said the administration was committed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Murree was a center of attraction for residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The tourists from other parts of the country also consider it convenient to visit the site due to easily assessable communication ways including road, train and air link with the Federal capital.

He informed that a huge influx of tourists was witnessed at Nathiagali, Ayubia and Thandiani during the weekend.

Official asked people to follow the advisory issued for the tourist before planning their journey for their convenience.

He said snowfall occurred at the nearby and adjoining areas of the hill station, adding, moderate snow fall was likely to continue for two days in the central parts of Murree.

