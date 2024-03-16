Open Menu

Roads' Mechanical Washing Starts Under Clean Punjab Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 08:41 PM

The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has started mechanical washing of city roads under the clean Punjab programme

FWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rauf Ahmad said here on Saturday that the company had launched a vigorous cleanliness campaign in the city. In this connection, solid waste material was removed from the city areas and eight union councils were turned litter-free.

He said that the FWMC also launched mechanical washing of various city roads including D-Ground and its link roads. The mechanical washer was also used for cleaning ornamental models in the area whereas anti-germ material was sprayed in the waste containers after emptying it.

He said that the FWMC field staff was committed to implementing the 'Suthra Punjab' [clean Punjab] programme strictly for increasing beauty of the city under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, he added.

