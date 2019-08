Roads named after Kashmir on directions of Chief Minister

On directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, names of roads have been changed to Kashmir Road to express solidarity with Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :On directions of Chief Minister Punjab Names of roads have been changed to Kashmir Road to express solidarity with Kashmir.

According to the official sources, Baggi Khana Road in Bahawalpur was renamed to Kashmir Road.

Name of University road Bahawalnagar was changed to Kashmir road. In Rahim Yar Khan, Yakjehti Road was renamed as Kashmir Road. GPO Park situated near Farid Gate Bahawalpur was also renamed as Kashmir Park.