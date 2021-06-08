Roads network to bring development in Buner district : SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khaber Pakhtunkhwa for Communication, Riaz Khan on Tuesday said construction work on 36 km long road from GS Marble to Legrai in Buner District would be user of new era of development in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khaber Pakhtunkhwa for Communication, Riaz Khan on Tuesday said construction work on 36 km long road from GS Marble to Legrai in Buner District would be user of new era of development in the region.

He said survey of the 36 km long road would be completed soon which included construction of tunnel and by pass roads at Toro Warsak and Dagar .

These views were expressed by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister while chairing a special meeting with a delegation of Nespak and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority.

The Special Assistant said all development works in Buner district would be completed on time and incompetence and negligence would not be tolerated in any development project.

He said construction of this road would open new avenues of prosperity and development for local people, besides employment opportunities.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, all possible steps were being taken for the development of Buner district so that the people could avail the best healthcare, education and communication facilities.

He said merit and transparency have to be promoted as permanifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

He said transparency would be uphold in tender allotment and no compromise would be made on quality on construction work in the Communication Department.