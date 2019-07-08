Roads open for Shandur Polo Festival in Chitral

All main roads are opened for tourists coming from different areas of the country for enjoying the popular Shandur Polo Festival being held in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :All main roads are opened for tourists coming from different areas of the country for enjoying the popular Shandur Polo Festival being held in Chitral.

Commissioner Malakand Division , Raiz Mehsood in a statement said that only link-road of two villages were effected due to flooding as result of Glacier's burst near Golen Gol area on Sunday.

He said tourists can continue their journey without any fear as flooding area is located at hours distance from venue of Shandur Polo Festival. He said that all main routes are safe for travelling.

According to district administration Malakand, only land route of two villages is disconnected due to flooding. It said that only roads, electricity poles and trees were uprooted due to flooding with no loss of human life.

Rescue teams have arrived at flood-hit villages and relief operation is underway to evacuate people at safer places.