Roads Reopen After Snowfall In Chitral

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Roads reopen after snowfall in Chitral

Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The roads of several valleys have been reopened to vehicular traffic, bringing relief to the local population in Chitral.

According to the details, the concerted efforts of the National Highway Authority (NHA), the Communication and Works (C&W) Department, and dedicated contractors have been instrumental in clearing the snow and debris.

C&W Department, under the direction of Executive Engineer Tariq Murtaza and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Drosh Waqar Khan, has made significant progress in clearing the snow from various valleys.

Efforts have also been made to open the roads to Ursun Valley, Jangerit Koh, and Beuri, with the NHA and C&W Department collaborating to ensure the swift restoration of essential transportation routes.

The C&W Department, supported by dedicated personnel, continues to work tirelessly to address these challenges and expedite the reopening of critical roadways.

