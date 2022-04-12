Roads, streets being illuminated with lights in district East: Admin East

(@FahadShabbir)

The Administration district East is working to illuminate the roads and streets with lights to facilitate the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The Administration district East is working to illuminate the roads and streets with lights to facilitate the people.

Efforts are also being made to execute indiscriminate development works in all areas of the district East on the direction of Administrator East Rehmatullah Sheikh and Municipal Commissioner East Fahim Khan, said a statement.

The development work of Haider Ali Road is being supervised by Executive Engineer B&R Iqbal Mallah.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehmatullah Sheikh said that other local government services, besides cleaning and beautification of parks and playgrounds are also being carried out to make the district East one of the most beautiful district in terms of local government facilities.

We intend to provide healthy recreational activities so as to facilitate our children to enjoy healthy recreational activities because there is no room for negative activities in our society, he noted.