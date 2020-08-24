Roads to Kalash valley to be constructed soon: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Culture and Labor Shoukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday said that roads of scenic Kalash valley would be paved on priority basis so that more and more tourists to be attracted to this beautiful valley.

He expressed these views while talking to media men during his visit to Kalash festival here.

Large number of tourists from all over the country including some foreign tourists also attended the Annual Religious Festival of the Kalash tribe, Ochal.

Besides the tourists, members from the provincial assembly including Provincial Minister for Culture and Labor and Minister for Industries and Crafts were also present and enjoyed the festival.

The annual festival of the Kalash people began in the Ombal Valley of Rambor. In this festival, Kalash women and men performed traditional dances and sung religious songs while the young boys played the traditional drums.

A large number of parliamentarians had also come to Chitral to watch the festival at the invitation of Wazirzada's Special Assistant for Minority Affairs. Among them are Shaukat Yousafzai, Provincial Minister for Industries and Crafts, Mohammad Arif Mohammadzai, Minister for Minerals, Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand, Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Jail, Mian Sharaf Khan, Member Provincial Assembly, Kalam, Special Secretary for Health, Dr. Mohammad Farooq Jamil.

In addition to Inspector General of Prisons Masood-ur-Rehman and other officers, people from the Sikh, Hindu and Bhai communities also attended.

On the arrival of these guests in Rimbor, the Kalash women, according to their tradition, honored them by putting a colorful bandage around their necks called shamini.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai lauded the people of Kalash valley for the warm welcome to the parliamentarians and said "I came here for the first time and was not only amused to see their culture but also impressed that the same culture attracted tourists from all across the world to this kind of rare culture." He said one could not find this unique Kalash culture anywhere else in the world. We were lucky that this culture was with us and it also safe until now. It also highlighted good impressions and help in portraying a softer image of Pakistan to the rest of the world.

The roads were very bad and unfortunately, previous governments have not developed tourism, he said and added, now the Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to develop tourism sector.

He also thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan who has allocated Rs 4 billion for these roads and in the next two months work would begin on the construction of the roads.

He said Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Minority Affairs, who belongs to this constituency, Wazirzada Kalash, has a big role in this achievement.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Minority Affairs Wazirdada said that the provincial government has selected him from the Kalash tribe and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was also very interested in the development of Kalash culture and other religious places.

He said financial support has been given to the young couples for marrying. He said Rs 40,000 per couple was fixed as grant by the provincial government and similarly funds have been allocated for widows as well.

He further said that for the development of this area, land was purchased on the orders of the Chief Minister and work on construction of the road would start in two months.

The present government has a lot of services for Chitral in which the formation of Upper Chitral District was a big step. Pakistan was a very suitable country for tourism and opportunities for tourists. "We have abolished the NOC requirement on the arrival of tourists and will further develop tourism by recruiting tourism police," Wazirzada said.

He also sent a message to India to learn the protection of the rights of minorities from Pakistan. "Our festival is being celebrated here and Muslims come and congratulate us," Wazirzada added.

Provincial Minister Mohammad Arif Mohammad Zai said that the provincial government gave importance to Kalash culture and the roads here would be constructed on priority basis as desired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"This is the first time I have come to see this festival and I want to further develop this culture," said Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prison Affairs.