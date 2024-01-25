Roadshow In Bangkok For Pakistan’s 300MW Floating Solar Plants On Jan 29
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Pakistan will hold a roadshow in Bangkok on January 29 to attract investment for the 300-megawatt floating solar plants project to be executed at the Tarbela-Barotha Complex sites.
Under the project, Pakistan aims to develop two 150-MW AC floating solar plants, the Pakistan Embassy in Thailand said on its X account, inviting potential bidders to participate in the roadshow.
The interested parties can submit international competitive bidding with two envelopes for technical and financial proposals.
The embassy said the project sites were within the Tarbela-Barotha Complex, owned by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), a highly secure area with controlled access.
The environmental and social impacts of the floating solar plants have already been studied and declared by experts as manageable.
“A preliminary assessment suggests 10% of 14 reservoirs’ surface area can accommodate about 6 GW of floating solar installations,” the embassy said.
The project would help kick-start Pakistan’s floating solar sub-sector, promoting experience, technology transfer, and skill development to reduce costs and scale up deployment.
