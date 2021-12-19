Roadside bomb kills 2 in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a powerful explosion took place in the tribal area of Bajaur agency near Mamund Tehsil on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, a remote control blast took place in Bajaur Agency which claimed two lives on the spot.

Reportedly, four people have been injured who were taken to the hospital, electronic channels reported.

Security agencies have cordoned off the area and launched a search operationto arrest the culprits.