Roadside 'Iftars' Bring Back Spirit Of Charity, Ramzan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 08, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Removal of all the Coronavirus related restrictions has boosted the number of traditional roadside 'Iftars' in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Roadside or joint 'Iftars' are main feature of the holy month of Ramzan observed by the Muslims across the globe with religious fervor and great enthusiasm.

The spirit of generosity and sharing was also witnessed at the roads and streets of the twin cities where traditional roadside 'Iftars' were being arranged by a group of philanthropists or volunteers and charitable trusts for the passers-by, daily wage earners, motorists and others.

In Islamabad, green belts along the different roads was used for the roadside 'Iftars' while in Rawalpindi, such 'dastarkhwans' were being set up at major markets and highways like Commercial, Sixth Road, Saddar, Murree road and others.

"Long sheets laden with platters having fruits, snacks, dates and fritters were spread just an hour before the "Azan" of "Maghrib" so that maximum people could benefit from the facility," a philanthropist, who did not want to be named, told APP on Friday at Committee Chowk Rawalpindi.

He said he did not arrange the roadside 'Iftar' during the last two Ramzan due to the Coronavirus related restrictions imposed by the local administration.

The philanthropist thanked to the Almighty for providing him such opportunity again by subsiding the Coronavirus pandemic.

Another volunteer Attique Afridi, who arranged "Iftar" near Sector G-9 Metro Bus Station daily, said a large number of people were served rice, dates, fritters, beverages and other food items daily.

Afridi said such religious activities did not only help poor and needy but also imperative to promote spirit of charity and sharing in the country.

