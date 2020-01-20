Roadside vendors displaying 'Kinnow' doing brisk business

With severe cold season on its peak, winter specialty 'Kinnow' (Oranges) fruit with its affordable prices witnessing rush of customers as markets and roadside stalls continuously attracting fruit lover with its nutrition effects on health during the current season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :With severe cold season on its peak, winter specialty 'Kinnow' (Oranges) fruit with its affordable prices witnessing rush of customers as markets and roadside stalls continuously attracting fruit lover with its nutrition effects on health during the current season.

As temperature dipping down, Kinnow sellers in markets and small vendors alongside roads across the country including Federal capital are doing brisk business these days with offering variety of fresh oranges and its fresh juices to their passerby customers.

With the increasing demand of kinnows during the winter season, the Kinnow growers in Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha have been receiving the best rates of their crop as compare to the last year as they are getting bumper production of orange in this season, a report aired by a ptv news said.

According to fruit market sources, hundreds of trucks carrying Kinnow are coming in the markets every day and they are earning handsome amount from its sales.

A citizen says the red-blood oranges of Rahim Yar Khan and Sargosha are famous around the world with its variety and taste.

Roadside kiosks are happy with the rising demand for the fruit as they are doing brisk business, said another vendor.

A roadside vendor said, since it was the season of citrus fruits, the people demand orange and grapefruit juice more than other fruit juices.

Most people reach for orange juice because it is a known high vitamin C food, said a motorist while enjoying a fresh glass of Orange juice.

"We often travel on the road and when we see the orange, we stop there and buy it," he added.

Many kiosks selling Kinnow are prominently seen at every road, said a citizen.

A vendor said, "varieties of oranges have although arrived in the fruit market where orange with its taste and quality become the most attractive fruit for people these days".

According to nutritionists and health experts says, Kinnows are extremely rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C acts as anti-aging agent. Eating kinnows or drinking kinnow juice regularly can help combat wrinkles due to aging.

Moreover, the minerals present in kinnows not only enhance our overall metabolism but also help us get a flawless and glowing skin.

When you consume too much of junk and foods loaded with harmful chemicals the outer layering of intestine becomes thick with a layering of those harmful chemicals and in that situation fruits like kinnow are helpful in reducing sluggishness of intestines, he added.